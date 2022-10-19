Victure SC210 Baby Monitor

[Real 1080P Full HD & Perfect Night Vision] -With 1920*1080 resolution, no distortion, the Victure home security camera displays correct various angles and a clear broad field of view for you. 850nm IR infrared LEDs technology extend the viewing distance up to 30 feet in pitch dark, super night vision with ultra-clear perception and visual impact.



[Fluent Two-way Audio & Optional Call Modes] -With Anti-noise technology for a built-in microphone &speaker, Victure Wi-Fi IP camera offers a responsive space where you can talk remotely with your loved one clearly and fluently. Two call modes: Intercom and Hand-free switch freely in APP-Digit Cam.



[Smart Motion Detection & Real-time Activity Alerts] -Victure indoor security camera will monitor movements and detect baby crying, and then the real-time notifications will be sent to your mobile phone, which helps to protect your home and baby in time. Slide virtual keyboard to see wherever you want in the living feed; Select Auto-Cruise mode to track moving objects and survey the area 360° horizontally.



[Stable Wi-Fi Connection & Super Easy Setup] -Easy and Quick installation and stable 2.4GHz WIFI connection (5G is not supported). Check the connectivity in the APP anytime and anywhere. Suitable for IOS & Android. You could share the camera with family and friends access with QR Code or through a Digit Cam account.



[Advanced Encrypted Uploading & AI Cloud Retrieval] -Victure home security camera supports Micro SD card storage up to 64GB at C10. （16G-64G）Cloud storage with a one-month free trial avoids the risk of losing footage from SD card, which ensures all your videos are safe and protected with encrypted unloading. No fear of device loss and the enhanced speed of fast forward.